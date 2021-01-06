Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Wins 2020 Global Aesthetic Award by MyFaceMyBody

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, won the "Innovative Treatment of the Year" award at the 2020 Global Aesthetic Awards ceremony hosted by MyFaceMyBody.

Alma triumphed the award category, gaining recognition for its recently launched ClearSkin PRO, a breakthrough applicator featuring twice the power of previous solutions, resulting in visibly younger looking skin. ClearSkin PRO delivers up to 3000 mJ of non-ablative laser energy per pulse, to provide proven and remarkable skin rejuvenation results. ClearSkin PRO's unique features include zero downtime, year-round treatments, and superior procedure safety for all skin types.

ClearSkin PRO utilizes a non-ablative Er:Glass 1540nm laser with simultaneous contact cooling to create columns of coagulation, promote new dermis synthesis and regenerate the extra cellular matrix while leaving the epidermis intact and maintaining a high level of safety.

"MyFaceMyBody Award has proven to be 'the award' to win, providing consumers the confidence and quality assurance they need when looking for safe and effective medical aesthetics treatments. Alma will continue to leverage its proven technologies, solutions, and products to further develop the industry and enhance people's quality of life," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

