HSBC and Silent Eight Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Fight Financial Crime

New Alert Resolution capability set for implementation within HSBC's global compliance organization

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Eight today announced a multi-year partnership with HSBC that will support the bank in enhancing its industry-leading compliance operations. A recognized leader in technology innovation, HSBC sought a financial crime partner that could successfully improve its manual processes and existing statistical models to decrease risk while simultaneously increasing efficiency.

Silent Eight Alert Resolution investigates and resolves cases in the same way an analyst would; with greater speed, precision and consistency. Following a successful trial period, the solution is set to be integrated into HSBC's existing infrastructure to provide case adjudications that are explained and auditable.

"Given the growth in alert volumes, and unpredictable spikes driven by global volatility, we saw an opportunity with Silent Eight that would give us the ability to close alerts quickly and accurately," said HSBC's Group Head of Compliance Services, Matt Brown.

Silent Eight CEO and co-founder, Martin Markiewicz, said, "We're delighted to find a partner that shares our focus on eliminating financial crime. HSBC's dedication to this project is just one aspect of their tireless commitment to improvement, and to helping drive AI innovation across the industry. We're proud to partner with them on their mission to make the world safer."

"Silent Eight's business case was extremely compelling," said Ben Rayner, HSBC's Global Head of AML and Sanctions Screening. "We have chosen their solution as we believe it will provide significant business benefits across all our success metrics."

About Silent Eight: Silent Eight is a technology company leveraging AI to create custom compliance models for the world's leading financial institutions. Our mission is to empower our clients in their fight to eliminate financial crime. Founded in Singapore and with global hubs in New York, London, and Warsaw, we are deployed in over 150 markets. For more information, visit: www.silenteight.com

