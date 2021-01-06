Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 10:04
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Time Manufacturing Company to Acquire Ruthmann, Including Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline and Bluelift Brands

WACO, Texas, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Manufacturing Company ("Time") has agreed to acquire Ruthmann, a manufacturer of aerial work platforms based in Germany. Time is a global designer, manufacturer, and distributor of aerial lifts primarily for the electric utility, telecommunications, infrastructure, and forestry sectors. Time goes to market via several brands, including the Versalift line of aerial lifts and digger derricks, the Aspen Aerials line of under-bridge inspection units, and the BrandFX line of fiberglass truck bodies.

Headquartered in Gescher-Hochmoor, Germany, Ruthmann has a long history of manufacturing high-quality, truck-mounted aerial work platforms in Europe, going to market under the brands Ruthmann, Steiger, Ecoline, and Bluelift.

The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and is expected to close in Q1 2021.

Media Contact:

USA: Brent Berger • +1(323) 791-3722 • brentberger@versalift.com

EUROPE: Alexandra Ulbricht • +49 (0) 162 4009254 • Alexandra.Ulbricht@ruthmann.de

Time Manufacturing Company is a global manufacturer of bucket trucks, digger derricks, cable placers, truck bodies, buckets, and other specialty equipment for electric utility, telecommunications, bridge inspection, tree care and other fleet-supported industries. Through Versalift, BrandFX and Aspen Aerials brands, the company provides equipment to co-ops, municipalities, government agencies and corporations through its global network of facilities and distributors. Time Manufacturing Company employs more than 1,100 associates worldwide.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/548217/Versalift_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.