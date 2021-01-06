The solar cell was developed by Korean scientists for power-generating window applications. They built the device with transparent conducting oxide (TCO) rear contacts and a textured polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) layer with light-scattering and antireflection properties.Scientists from the Korea Institute of Energy Research (KIER) have developed a semitransparent and bifacial ultrathin solar cell based on copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) with an efficiency of 10.5% and an average visible transmittance of 12.3% The cell, which is claimed to be suitable for power-generating window applications, ...

