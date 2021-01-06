Bangkok-based solar developer Constant Energy has secured a THB1.5 billion loan from TMB Bank to finance its commercial and industrial operations.Thai solar developer Constant Energy Group has secured what its CEO has described as "the largest green loan to the commercial and industrial solar sector to date in Thailand." Founder and chief executive Franck Constant made the remark to announce a THB1.5 billion ($50.2 million) loan from Bangkok-based TMB Bank to support its solar installations for commercial and industrial clients. The financing deal, signed in mid December, followed a $15 million ...

