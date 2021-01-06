DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Director/PDMR Shareholding 06-Jan-2021 / 09:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 6 January 2021 Petrofac Limited (the "Company") Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby confirms that the following Directors purchased ordinary shares ("Shares") of US$0.02 each in the Company at 144.45 pence per Share on the London Stock Exchange. These purchases are in line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, as published in the 2019 Annual Report and Accounts: Name of Director Position Number of Total Shares cumulative purchased on disclosable 5 January interest 2021 held (Shares) René Médori Non-executive 13,845 81,602 Chairman Andrea Abt Non-executive 3,461 21,461 Director Sara Akbar Non-executive 3,461 21,461 Director Matthias Bichsel Non-executive 3,461 21,461 Director David Davies Non-executive 3,461 35,693 Director George Pierson Non-executive 3,461 99,911 Director Francesca di Non-executive 3,461 16,523 Carlo Director The Company's issued share capital consists of 345,912,747 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. For further information contact: Alison Flynn, Group Head of Communications alison.flynn@petrofac.com +44 (0) 207 811 4913 Jonathan Yarr, Head of Investor Relations jonathan.yarr@petrofac.com +44 (0) 207 811 4931 Tulchan Communications Group Ltd Martin Robinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7353 4200 petrofac@tulchangroup.com LEI 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 Category Code: DSH TIDM: PFC LEI Code: 2138004624W8CKCSJ177 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90946 EQS News ID: 1158756 End of Announcement EQS News Service

