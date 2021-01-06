A European research team has investigated the implications of renewable energy intermittency on capital utilization across a future electricity-hydrogen system, including transmission and storage infrastructure. According to its findings, idle capacity substantially increases the system costs and limits wind and solar development.A world energized mostly by renewable energy and hydrogen may face low utilization rates in various parts of its integrated energy system and optimal capacity utilization will be key to making this energy system work on a global scale. This is the main conclusion of the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...