Brazil may see the deployment of 4 GW of new distributed generation solar capacity this year and another 5 GW next year, according to Aldo Pereira Teixeira, the CEO of Brazil's largest PV product distributor and system integrator. In an interview with pv magazine, he explains why and how this huge growth could materialize."With the financial problems of our competitors, Aldo became the largest PV product distributor in Brazil this year", said the president of Brazil's largest PV product distributor and system integrator, Aldo Pereira Teixeira, in an interview with pv magazine. "Currently, our ...

