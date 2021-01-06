Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 12:16
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 6

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue562.39p
INCLUDING current year revenue562.39p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue291.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue292.36p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue349.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue351.12p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue349.32p
INCLUDING current year revenue351.13p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue401.57p
INCLUDING current year revenue401.57p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue214.58p
INCLUDING current year revenue214.58p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue169.45p
INCLUDING current year revenue169.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.42p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.49p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 05-January-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue161.00p
INCLUDING current year revenue161.00p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2021 PR Newswire
