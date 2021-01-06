Paul Lynam, Secure Trust Bank's (STB's) CEO, is stepping down to become Equiniti Group's CEO. David McCreadie, who joined STB as a non-exec board member a year ago, will replace him. McCreadie is a banker with 30 years of experience at RBS, Kroger Personal Finance and Tesco Bank. The transition should be seamless, with the growth strategy (organic expansion and M&A opportunities) expected to remain the same. Lynam leaves the bank with a well-capitalised balance sheet (we forecast 13.9% CET1 for FY20), resilient business, a good franchise and well positioned to react when the economy improves. STB will make its pre-close trading update on 21 January, but has reiterated its October 2020 statement that it is trading ahead of consensus FY20 PBT of £7.3m.

