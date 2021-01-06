Bamboo Rose Showcased in Accenture Customer Innovation Network

Bamboo Rose platform will act as a digital catalyst for Accenture industry best practices and innovation strategies

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, the multi-enterprise product and supply chain platform, today announced it would be featured within the world-leading professional services firm, Accenture's Customer Innovation Network Milan. As part of this collaboration, an interactive Bamboo Rose platform demonstration will support Accenture consultants showing food retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients how they can revolutionize their product development, sourcing, and supply chain strategies to differentiate in competitive consumer markets.

In 2017, Accenture launched its Customer Innovation Center in Milan, Italy- one of the company's largest innovation hubs for the professional retail, fashion, and consumer goods communities. The Milan Innovation Center, alongside sister facilities in Chicago and Singapore, make up the company's broader innovation network, an incubator initiative focused on creating groundbreaking, state-of-the-art solutions for clients looking to break through the disruption of today's corporate environments.

Accenture selected the Bamboo Rose Multi-Enterprise Platform as its choice technology to carry out emerging best practices around private brand innovation, supplier collaboration, traceability and compliance, and meeting consumers in their moment of need in a post-pandemic era. This collaboration illustrates how retailers, brands, and suppliers can streamline and accelerate product design and delivery through partnership with their entire business community.

"At the Customer Innovation Network Milan, we're laser focused on driving client value through hands on learning and collaboration; working along with Bamboo Rose we are giving clients the possibility to further learn the business value that a multi-enterprise product development and supply chain approach can drive," said Maria Mazzone, the Lead at Accenture Customer Innovation Network Milan.

"I've long admired the industry expertise and transformation that Accenture drives for its client base and I'm impressed with how the firm is bringing together industry luminaries and hands on learning in their innovation hubs," said Sue Welch, CEO of Bamboo Rose. "We're delighted to be showcased in Accenture's Milan innovation hub and that our Bamboo Rose Multi-Enterprise Platform will be used as an enabler of product development, sourcing, and supply chain innovation for Accenture clients in the food retail and CPG markets."

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is the industry-leading Multi-Enterprise Product and Supply Chain Platform, connecting the entire retail community and helping companies bring great products to market faster, more efficiently, and at higher margins. Our platform features a suite of patented supply chain solutions, including Bamboo Rose Marketplace, Product Lifecycle Management, Sourcing, Purchase Order Management, Global Trade Management, and Financing, each one supported by intelligent engines for optimization, costing, and scheduling across the platform.

Bamboo Rose serves over 250K user members across 85 major retailers, 400 brands, and 50,000 suppliers and service providers as they discover, develop, and deliver products at digital speed. Learn more at bamboorose.com , or find us on Twitter at @GoBambooRose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.