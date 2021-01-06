Sommet Education and UNWTO: Hospitality Challenge Online Events

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Sommet Education launch Hospitality Challenge Pitch - a series of online discussions with UNWTO experts and tourism leaders, revealing some of the winners of the "Hospitality Challenge," the solidarity initiative created by the two partners. They will share insights on the state of tourism and hospitality, and the prospective solutions to restart tourism.

The "Hospitality Challenge" was launched to foster the recovery of the hospitality industry through innovative projects submitted by entrepreneurs, start-uppers, students, career changers and anyone passionate about the industry. Among almost 600 applications received from all over the world, 30 top finalists have been granted a full-board scholarship for Master programs, MBAs, and other specialized programs in Hospitality, Culinary and Pastry Arts at Sommet Education's internationally renowned institutions: Glion Institute of Higher Education, Les Roches, and École Ducasse.

Starting from 21stJanuary 2021, online sessions will be held between 4.30pm and 5.30pm CET on LinkedIn Live:

"What's Next in Jobs & Education" on 21stJanuary 2021

Moderator: Hervé de Gouvion Saint-Cyr, Founder & President of TalentriCity

Participants:

Stéphane Rousseau, Chief People Officer at Sommet Education

Natalia Bayona , Director of Innovation, Education and Investments at UNWTO

, Director of Innovation, Education and Investments at UNWTO Francois Delahaye , Chief Operating Officer at Dorchester Collection

Registration here

"What's next in Safety & Hospitality Experience" on 28thJanuary 2021

Moderator: Michael Collins, Founder of TravelMedia.ie and Abroad Magazine

Participants:

Barbara Czyzewska , Head of Luxury Marketing and Brand Management at Glion Institute of Higher Education

, Head of Luxury Marketing and Brand Management at Glion Institute of Higher Education Alessandra Priante , Director of Regional Department of Europe at UNWTO

, Director of Regional Department of at UNWTO Quentin Desurmont , Chief Executive Officer at Traveller Made

Registration here

"What's next in Revenue & Productivity" on 4thFebruary 2021

Moderator: Damon Embling, Journalist at Euronews and Director at Headline Media UK

Participants:

Jonathan Humphries , Head of International Hotel Development & Asset Management Specializations at Glion Institute of Higher Education and Chairman and Owner at HoCoSo

, Head of International Hotel Development & Asset Management Specializations at Glion Institute of Higher Education and Chairman and Owner at HoCoSo Sandra Carvao , Chief of Market Intelligence and Competitiveness at UNWTO

, Chief of Market Intelligence and Competitiveness at UNWTO Marc Vieilledent, Chief Development Officer at easyHotel Plc

Registration here

"What's next in Waste reduction & Sustainability" on 11thFebruary 2021

Moderator: Rajan Datar, Broadcaster, Journalist and Writer at BBC

Participants:

Dr. Dimitrios Diamantis , Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at Les Roches Crans-Montana

, Professor and Dean of Graduate Studies at Les Roches Crans-Montana Ph. D. Manuel Butler , Executive Director at UNWTO

, Executive Director at UNWTO Jochem-Jan Sleiffer, President Middle East, Africa & Turkey at Hilton

Registration here

For more information, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395003/Sommet_Education_UNWTO_Hospitality_Challenge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Anouck Weiss

VP Communication

media@sommet-education.com