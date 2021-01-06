Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol Appoints New Director to Its Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that Mr. Philip (Zhengquan) Chen has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Chen is an experienced finance professional and has participated in numerous capital markets transactions in both Canada and the USA. He is also the Managing Partner of Dynaco Capital Inc.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Chen join our Board, as an independent board member, as we continue to work in preparation of an uplisting to senior North American stock exchanges," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol.

"I am excited to join the Kontrol Board of Directors," says Mr. Chen. "I see great potential in both the core business and the BioCloud technology. In addition to my capital markets experience I look forward to exploring strategic opportunities with multi-national companies in China and sharing the Kontrol story."

Mr. Kristian Lavereau resigns from the Kontrol Board of Directors and continues in his role as COO of Kontrol.

"On behalf of the Board we want to thank Kristian for his contributions over the past 5 years," continues Ghezzi.

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Energy provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Energy Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

James S. Painter, CEO

15701 State Road 50, Suite #205

Clermont, FL 34711

E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud Analyzer may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Kontrol Energy Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623250/Kontrol-Appoints-New-Director-to-Its-Board