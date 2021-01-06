Demonstrates company's ongoing commitment to global security, compliance, and data integrity

RingCentral UK Ltd., a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions and a wholly-owned subsidiary of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) today announced that the company has secured the United Kingdom National Cyber Security Centre's (NCSC) Cyber Essentials Plus certification. The certification, under the UK Government's Cyber Essentials scheme, was achieved following a comprehensive external audit process undertaken by Manchester based NCC Group. The Cyber Essentials Plus certification demonstrates robust practice across operational processes and resilient cyber defenses. This certification is part of RingCentral's ongoing commitment to trust, security, and compliance.

"Trust is the currency of business communications," said Steve Rafferty, Country Manager, United Kingdom Ireland at RingCentral. "We are committed to ensuring that our customers can rely on the highest standards of security, compliance, and privacy. Our focus on adding the Cyber Essentials Plus certification is part of that commitment and assures our existing and future customers across the public and private sector that we're focused on embracing the very highest standards."

This certification underpins the company's commitment as a key supplier of services to the public sector. In addition, RingCentral undergoes frequent and proactive testing, assessments, and third-party security audits throughout the year to give customers assurance and builds on its core pillars including security, trust, privacy, transparency, and reliability.

For more information on RingCentral's approach to trust and security, click here.

