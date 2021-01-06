Anzeige
PR Newswire
06.01.2021
5 Growth Opportunities to Seize in the Fintech Industry in 2021

Frost & Sullivan experts present key trends and strategic recommendations for the global fintech market

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly upended the financial services industry (FSI), but the overall impact it has had around the globe - on people, businesses, and the economy - is massive. The FSI has remained strong through 2020, but has readied itself for what is next. Digital transformations that were already in process have been sped up, and resiliency has been a key factor in companies that are surviving and thriving.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1395035/Fintech_Frost_and_Sullivan.jpg

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2021, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 5 Growth Opportunities in the Fintech Industry for 2021 - What You Need to Know Now.

To download the complimentary insight, please visit: http://frost.ly/53b

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Cybersecurity
  2. Big Data and advanced analytics
  3. Partnerships
  4. Digital Banks
  5. Personalization

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:
Francesca Valente
Global Corporate Communications
E: Francesca.Valente@frost.com
http://ww2.frost.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
