Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 13:28
BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

London, January 6

NET ASSET VALUE

  1. NET ASSET VALUE

British & American Investment Trust PLC announces that, as at 31stDecember 2020, the value of the group's investments and cash at banks was £7.6 million (net of £0.850 million interim ordinary and preference dividends paid on 10th December, equivalent to 2.4 pence per share fully diluted) and the unaudited consolidated net asset value of the company was not less than22.2 pence per ordinary share on a fully diluted basis.

