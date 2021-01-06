KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp.: KABN North America and Liquid Avatar Unveils New Challenger Banking Program for Verified Self Sovereign Identity Users

KABN North America launches the KABN prepaid Visa Card to support its Liquid Avatar users and provides online banking solutions with XTM Inc.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN)(OTC PINK:TRWRF)(FRA:4T51) (the "Company", "KABN North America" or "KABN NA") (www.kabnsystemsna.com), a North American Fintech solutions company specializing in empowering individuals to manage, control and generate value from their biometrically-verified Self Sovereign Identity ("SSI") through its Liquid Avatar (www.liquidavatar.com) platform, announces today that together with fintech innovator, XTM Inc. (CSE:PAID), it will launch its KABN prepaid Visa Card and digital banking platform to support its partnered challenger bank initiatives in North America.

The partner managed platform will initially include a multi-currency and KABN KASH integrated account platform, connected to the KABN Visa Card, which has the capability to add additional 3rd party currency, investment, and other financial services solutions. These services will be available through the Liquid Avatar app, which provides users with a biometrically, verified, SSI solution allowing them to manage a wide range of verifiable credentials, online site and program access, and data permissions, putting control over personal data where it belongs - in the hands of its owners.

With all of the necessary approvals and partnership agreements in place, KABN North America will begin rolling out the program in Canada throughout the first quarter of 2021 and has plans to continue its card program rollout to the U.S. and other geographic regions subject to all necessary approvals. Users can sign up for their card through the Liquid Avatar app or by visiting (www.kabncard.com)

"We're excited to launch our challenger bank program, with XTM, as our first financial services offering, to those with a verified Self Sovereign Identity," said David Lucatch, CEO KABN. "Our goal is to power Liquid Avatar users and other partner program participants to be able spend a blend of traditional and digital currencies, like cash back balances from KABN KASH, while ensuring that they manage and control their identity, data and the respective value it creates."

KABN Visa cardholders will be able to enhance their spending power wherever Visa is accepted, online and in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. They will be automatically enrolled in KABN KASH (www.kabnkash.com), a customized consumer experience where users can earn cash back on transactions with a growing list of over 250 brand name online merchants. Cardholders will also have access, through our managed partner programs, to a customized online and mobile banking experience that allows for integration to a host of unique value-based services and offers.

"KABN's unique business model creates opportunities to convert a growing number of qualified, authenticated users into active program participants," says Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "This is our second initiative with KABN North America, as we recently joined their healthcare consortium to introduce our other program participants to the COVID-19 verifiable identity healthcare credential."

The challenger bank and Visa card offering come at an opportune time. According to a recent report from Payments Canada, entitled Canadian Payments: Methods and Trends 2020 (https://bit.ly/3b2M0l6), there has been a surge in electronic payments, representing about 77% of all transactions with debit cards making up about 28% of total payment volumes. Further key findings included that 86% of Canadians made online purchases in 2019, accounting for over $54 billion in values, with footwear and fashion representing over 50% of online purchases; 18% made in-app purchases and 15% made purchases from gaming consoles or Internet of Things (IoT) devices. There were over 540 million online transfers accounting for over $178 billion in value.

The report also looked at the impact of COVID-19 which indicates initially that while Canadians were spending less overall, there was an accelerated decline in the use of cash and an expected increase in the volume and value of e-commerce and online spending as more people shop from home and more businesses are expected to pivot to e-commerce in order to meet consumer demand and reduce overall costs.

As part of its onboarding strategy for the KABN prepaid Visa cardholders, KABN North America, via its Liquid Avatar verified self-sovereign identity platform, provides state of the art, "Always On" identity verification and validation services at no charge to consumers. This allows users to create, manage and control verifiable credentials to digitally prove their identity and provide access continuously without the hassle of needing to reverify time and time again to a growing list of online service providers, healthcare initiatives, and other value-based programs. In turn, validated users are qualified for unique and customized financial services and offers including the KABN prepaid Visa card, KABN KASH and other value-based opportunities, subject to permissions and necessary approvals

KABN North America is currently exploring further opportunities to expand the KABN Card program to the United States and other geographic regions as part of the KABN Network.

If you have not already joined our mailing list and would like to receive updates on KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp., please click here to join!

