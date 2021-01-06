HealthCare Royalty Management ("HCR"), a global healthcare royalty acquisition firm, today announced several firm developments:

Expansion of West Coast Presence:

HCR has appointed Matthew H. Bullard as a Managing Director based in San Francisco, CA.

"We are very pleased to welcome Matt to the HCR team," said Clarke B. Futch, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman at HCR. "With over two decades of healthcare experience, Matt brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to HCR. Matt will round out HCR's team on the West Coast, which has been one of our most important markets. Matt's addition along with HCR's existing professionals on the West Coast, Sean Mansoory, Mardi Dier (Senior Advisor) and Gary Lyons (Senior Advisor), demonstrates HCR's commitment to its regional model and provides the firm with more scale and depth to better serve the needs of biopharmaceutical companies in that region."

Mr. Bullard most recently served as a Partner and member of the Product Finance Investment Committee at NovaQuest Capital Management, LLC, a leading investor in the healthcare industry. Mr. Bullard worked at NovaQuest Capital (and its predecessors) for 20 years in a number of roles, including, for the last 10 years, leading the structuring, negotiation and management of product-based, equity and debt investments in global private and public biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Bullard holds a B.S. in Accounting from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a M.B.A from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

New Chief Scientific Officer:

In mid-December, Shin W. Kang, Ph.D. was appointed to the additional position of Chief Scientific Officer and remains Head of Research at HCR. Dr. Kang leads HCR's research efforts as well as sourcing related to universities, research institutions and inventors. Since Dr. Kang's arrival in 2015, he has successfully integrated HCR's research efforts into both the acquisition and business development processes. Prior to joining HCR, Dr. Kang's experience included serving as an equity analyst, working in the technology development office at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine and conducting research at Genentech as a postdoctoral fellow. He holds a Ph.D. in Biological Chemistry/Immunology from the University of California, Los Angeles, an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S. from the University of California, Davis.

"Shin's additional appointment as HCR's Chief Scientific Officer is reflective of the leadership role he has assumed in the analysis and review of biopharmaceutical products as well as the insights he provides on therapeutic areas of interest and the broader biopharmaceutical landscape," commented Mr. Futch.

HCR Promotions:

Anthony Rapsomanikis has been promoted to Managing Director at HCR. Mr. Rapsomanikis joined HCR in 2012 and was promoted to Director of West Coast Business Development after establishing the firm's San Francisco office in 2015. Mr. Rapsomanikis is now focused primarily on HCR's activities in the mid-Atlantic region, including the greater NY metropolitan area, where he is responsible for acquisition sourcing and structuring. Since joining HCR, Mr. Rapsomanikis has worked on acquisitions representing over $1.6 billion in transaction value, including over $500 million in 2020.

Amogh Sivarapatna, Ph.D. has been promoted to Vice President, Research, at HCR. Dr. Sivarapatna joined HCR in 2018 supporting the firm's research efforts across both acquisition related matters and business development. Prior to joining HCR, Dr. Sivarapatna was a life sciences strategy consultant at L.E.K. Consulting. Dr. Sivarapatna holds a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Yale University, where he focused on regenerative medicine and vascular tissue engineering applications of pluripotent stem cells. Prior to receiving his Ph.D., he received his B.S. in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia.

HCR also announced the promotions of Michele Romaniello to Vice President and Hyun Kim to Senior Associate.

"These promotions are well-deserved and serve as recognition of the meaningful contributions that Tony, Amogh, Michele and Hyun have made to the firm over the past several years. We look forward to their continued success and to their positive impact on our business," commented Chris White, Chief Operating Officer at HCR.

About HCR

HCR is a private firm that purchases royalties and uses debt-like structures to acquire interests in commercial or near-commercial stage biopharmaceutical assets. HCR has raised $5.7 billion in cumulative capital commitments with offices in Stamford (CT), San Francisco, Boston and London. For more information, visit www.healthcareroyalty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005026/en/

Contacts:

HealthCare Royalty Management

Carlos Almodóvar, 203-487-8300

bd@hcroyalty.com