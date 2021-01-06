The French government allocated 57 MW of PV capacity across 47 projects through the tender. Réunion and Guadeloupe were the territories with the largest allocated capacities.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological Transition has reported results from the third round of the 282 MW solar tender for non-interconnected zones (ZNI) launched in 2019, which is open to PV projects - including with those with a storage element - ranging in size from 100 kW to 5 MW. In the round, 47 projects totaling 57 MW were selected in Corsica, Réunion, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mayotte and Guiana. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...