New battery chemistry developed in Germany promises to make zinc-air batteries the storage technology of the future.From pv magazine Germany Scientists around the world are looking for post-lithium storage technologies and an interesting option is represented by zinc-air batteries. These storage systems, however, still struggle with a high level of chemical instability, which ultimately leads to electrochemically-irreversible damage. A group of researchers led by Wei Sun from the MEET Battery Research Center at the Westphalian Wilhelms University in Münster, wants to overcome the technical weaknesses ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...