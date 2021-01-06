Restaurant & Foodservice Show: Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group Announces Partnership with EventEd to Develop the Conference Programs for 2021 Events

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group, trade show producers of several leading restaurant and foodservice industry events, is expanding its partnership with EventEd (formerly TechBytes) to develop foodservice operations-focused subjects and content for its conferences. EventEd specializes in the development, implementation, coordination, and management of top-notch thought leadership and networking experiences for the global foodservice, hospitality, and retail industries, by working in conjunction with industry leading organizations such as the International Food & Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA). The Call for Papers application is now available for the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, which will take place July 18-20 at the Javits Center in New York City. Applications are being accepted until February 19, 2021 https://www.internationalrestaurantny.com/interested-speaking.

"Restaurant owners/operators, foodservice professionals, chefs, managers and more have relied on the education content at our events to gain important insight on marketing and social media, HR/labor, technology, operations, and finance/leasing/development," said Tom Loughran, Vice President for the Clarion Events Food & Beverage Group. "We look forward to building upon the program with our new partner EventEd who will create five complimentary Summits to serve the immediate and focused needs for Independents, Small to Midsized Chains, Contract Foodservice, Retail, and Technology."

The Summit education will all take place in designated seminar theatres on the show floor at each of the events and will be complimentary for attendees. The paid workshops will offer more in-depth training from certified instructors. The live education programming will take place at the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York (July 18-20, 2021 - Javits Center, New York City); the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo (August 22-24, 2021 - Anaheim Convention Center, CA); and The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show (September 19-20, 2021 - Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL).

In addition to the live events, EventEd will also be producing the Digital Forums for restaurant and foodservice professionals to learn through a six-part series focused on the most pressing topics facing the industry. Attendees to the Digital Forums will gain insight on such topics as Takeout & Delivery, Menu Development, Online Ordering, Marketing & Social Media, Food Safety, and Employee Recruitment and Engagement. For more information, click here.

EventEd supports trade associations, event organizers, media, suppliers, and operators with its unique understanding of the industries they serve. They are grounded in the foodservice market and deliver subject-matter expertise through relationships and partnerships with leaders in the industry. The company leadership has their fingers on the pulse of what is happening in global hospitality, foodservice, and retail industries and provides seminars, virtual content, webinars, research and peer-to-peer networking and educational opportunities. For more information, email info@evented.io

Clarion Events (https://clarionevents.com/) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. The Food & Beverage Group includes the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York, The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show, Healthy Food Expo, CoffeeFest and The NGA Show. Clarion Events, backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing 4 Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and super-charging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, CT; Kennesaw, GA; Boca Raton, FL; Tacoma, WA, and Fairlawn, NJ.

