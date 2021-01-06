Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Releases New Central Telephony Modules

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Continuing the advance into integrated technologies announced in December of 2020 with the integration of Ivrnet's SMS Concierge service and Ivrnet Central, Ivrnet is pleased to announce the further enhancement of Ivrnet Central's communication capability. Ivrnet Centrals already rich communications features were enhanced with unified messaging capabilities, e-fax, audio conferencing, and toll free services.

Ivrnet Central has long been able to generate mass outbound communications through voice, text, email, and fax, but the new enhancements allow Ivrnet Central to provide more business communications services such as virtual phone switches and auto attendants. Unified Messaging provides users of Ivrnet Central a single phone number that can reach their cell phones, fax machines, desk phones, text messages, and even homes, all fully customizable through a remarkably simple cloud-based interface. These numbers can be new to the organization or can be their existing phone numbers. These discontinuous innovations further position Ivrnet Central as a unique product offering that can serve both the mid market and enterprise market across North America.

Most importantly, the increased capability of Ivrnet Central has led Ivrnet to new customers and new markets, including multi-location retail and social services. The tools have been used successfully to provide customer access management for stores and businesses, to communicate with customers awaiting access, and to interact with customers remotely. As is typical for Ivrnet installations, customers have started small and grow continuously into the new services over time.



www.ivrnet.com

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet. These statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control.

These statements are based on Ivrnet's understanding and assessment of applicable markets and the opportunities within those markets. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet's assessment is correct, or even if it is correct, that Ivrnet will be able to capture any of those revenue opportunities or that it will be able to grow those opportunities. These statements are based on the assumption that Ivrnet has the technical capabilities to build and deliver technical enhancements and that such technical enhancements will increase revenue opportunities for Ivrnet as anticipated. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet will be successful in building and delivering those technical enhancements in a commercially viable manner or that such technical enhancements will deliver any new revenue opportunities for Ivrnet or, if generated, that Ivrnet will be able to capture such revenue opportunities. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622831/Ivrnet-Releases-New-Central-Telephony-Modules