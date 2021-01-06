North Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Aurora Solar Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ACU) ("Aurora") today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on Thursday, January 7th at 12:30 PM EST. Gordon Deans, Aurora's President & CEO, will be hosting the presentation, with an emphasis on Aurora's new Insight software product that evaluates big data to troubleshoot and optimize solar cell production.

For this event, SNN Network and Small Cap Discoveries, the leading Canadian MicroCap newsletter, have teamed up to highlight promising Canadian microcap companies. To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time (9:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39325

The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

If you can't attend the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://canada.snn.network/agenda.

About Aurora Solar Technologies:

Aurora Solar Technologies is a leader in the development and delivery of inline process measurement, analysis and control systems for solar cell manufacturers. We believe that solar power will dominate the renewable energy field, and our mission is to bring quality and profitability to every customer through superior control of critical processes during solar cell manufacturing.

Aurora's products are used by some of the world's most advanced and respected solar cell manufacturers. With headquarters near Vancouver, Canada, Aurora has operations in Shanghai, China and partners in all major solar manufacturing markets. Aurora is a public company, traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (ACU) and is a two-time TSX-V Top 50 winner. Aurora's website is located at www.aurorasolartech.com.

About SNN.Network



SNN.Network is a multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence.

For further information contact:

Jake Bouma

Corporate Development

Phone: +1 (604) 317-3936

corpcomm@aurorasolartech.com

