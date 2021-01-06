Company shares results of "Health of Business Owners Survey"

Tempe, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Business Warrior Corporation (OTC PINK: BZWR), the source for small businesses in America to get more customers, announced their expanded partnership with Hownd® and the results of its first health of small business owners survey. The two companies have been in a pilot program since July 2020 and are now rolling out nationwide to over 6,000 locations. (More details on that partnership below.)

The company conducted a survey regarding the mental and physical health of 500 small business owners. The results are a reflection of the ongoing impacts due to COVID-19 and reveal a major opportunity for technology to help small business owners improve their businesses and personal lives in 2021.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7087/71465_52f22ede2498dab5_001full.jpg

The Results (How they felt at the time at the end of 2020 compared to before COVID - Approximately Feb.1, 2020)

57% working more

Of the 50% sleeping worse, 82% are stressed about money

34% depressed

40% gained weight since COVID

46% more anxiety

24% drinking more alcohol

57% more stressed

Ability to Stay Open?

1 in 4 say will not survive without PPP funds

65% did not receive PPP funds in the first round

36% don't expect to receive future PPP funds

45% say it's going to be tight, but think they'll survive

At a time when small businesses are making less money, working more, and are more stressed than ever, they need cost-effective solutions that deliver results. See more details about the survey and how Business Warrior is supporting local businesses.

Business Warrior Takes Action with Hownd

Even with the vaccines being deployed, small business owners are facing a harsh winter. With many cities and states requiring a variety of COVID restrictions, small business owners must use the tools and technology available to them to survive these hard times. Business Warrior has a new version of their software being released this month and is announcing their expanded partnership with Hownd to help small businesses get more customers and increase revenues.

The two companies have had some early success with their pilot program and are now rolling out nationwide to over 6,000 locations. Hownd, Inc. provides an effortless and zero-risk software platform that helps local brick and mortar retail businesses generate customer foot traffic and revenue. Hownd makes a merchant's promotional offers easy for nearby consumers to discover, claim and redeem digitally through email, a merchant's website, Facebook, the MyHownd® mobile app, digital signage, and their MyHownd WiFi service. The platform is ideal for restaurants and bars; amusements, attractions and entertainment businesses; providers of health and beauty services; lodging; and specialty retail.

Hownd has helped thousands of small businesses generate over $7 million in revenue during the pandemic by enabling them to sell support vouchers and gift cards on the platform. Unlike other platforms, Hownd merchants receive their revenue immediately upon a consumer's purchase of these offers -- a cash lifeline many merchants have relied on to keep their lights on and staff employed. Hownd is zero-risk because they don't charge a set-up fee, there's no monthly subscription or contractual commitment, and participating businesses only pay a flat fee when Hownd brings them customers.

Small business owners can take advantage of this partnership and get a boost to their business HERE.

"Business Warrior and Hownd are both focused on helping small businesses get more customers in the most cost effective way imaginable. Our technology paired together is a powerful combination," said Jonathan Brooks, President of Business Warrior Corporation.

About Business Warrior

Business Warrior is the source for small businesses in America to enhance their brand and boost marketing results. The Business Warrior software takes a holistic view of a business's online reputation, listings, website search results and social media. Predictive algorithms are utilized to recommend the most imperative actions needed to drive new customers, positively impact daily operations and improve profitability. For more information, please visit businesswarrior.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@businesswarrior.com

(855) 884-5805

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71465