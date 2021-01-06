Actuators Manufacturers in Motion Control Components Market Striving to Tap into Incredible Potential Opportunity in Packaging Sector: TMR

- Manufacturers adopt precision position control to explore new revenue streams in packaging landscape, prospects of robotics pave way to new avenues

- Revenues in the motion control components market climb by 1.5X during 2020 - 2028, paper and pulp industry key revenue generator, innovation in smart hydraulic actuators becomes the key focus area

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers in the motion control components serve B2B demands in various industries, particularly in the packaging industry. They strive to offer variety of precision motion control elements such as actuators for original equipment manufacturers of packaging machinery. These components when integrated with drivers and motors reduce downtime, improve throughput, and eventually help boost automation in end-use industries. Paper and paperboard and allied industries are increasingly benefitting from the deployment of motion control components, broadening the scope of revenue generation in the motion control components market.

The trend of automation in various industries has been gathering marked momentum in the wake of Covid-19-led lockdowns, since the pandemic caused huge labor shortage. Thus industrial automation companies are offering linear motion control system for food packaging to tap into the new revenue streams in the motion control components market, assert analysts at TMR.

Quality motion control solutions powered by robotics will pave way for interesting avenues for market players. Among the various component types, electro-mechanical motion control components are attracting remarkable investment avenues by manufacturers.

The global motion control components market is projected to clock CAGR of 5.3% during 2020-2028.

Key Findings of Motion Control Components Market

Uptake of Containerboard Packaging in E-Commerce Spur Demand

Containerboard production is rising rapidly to meet the rise in demand for corrugated boxes in the retail and e-Commerce industries. In particular, the consumption of containerboard packaging is making large strides, propelling the derived demand for paper and paperboard machines. The adoption of high precision motion control in this equipment is bolstering the growth avenues in the motion control components market. The packaging will continue to attract interest among the paper and paperboard packaging industry since these are sturdy, lightweight, and flexible.

Demand for Better Automation in Paper and Paperboard Machines Spur Growth

OEMs serving the paper and paperboard packaging industries are seeking better automation. This has led them to introduce high-end sensors and actuators, propelling the prospects in the motion control components market. For example, there is demand for smart hydraulic actuators in carton forming applications. Packaging companies thus look for motion components that adhere to latest safety standards and industry protocols, thereby fueling the revenue potential of manufacturers in the motion control components market. These components use multi axis synchronization. This is evident in the machines that produce specialty paper and different types of tissue paper. The adoption of smart sensors in process control systems is a key trend among packaging companies especially those catering to paper and paperboard machines.

Packaging Sector Embracing Automation in Times of Covid-19

The demand for automation has picked up substantial pace since the Covid-19 has struck healthcare systems and economies around the world. The packaging sector also is keen on adoption hardware and software that automated the processes. This has stirred the demand for sensors, encoders, and actuators to automate the production line. Further, e-commerce has been making some remarkable strides to meet demand for consumer products in various developing and developed nations in the recent months. Both these trends have broadened the avenue in the motion control components market.

Motion Control Components Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Need for boosting throughput in packaging facilities bolster motion control components deployment

Focus of equipment effectiveness (OEE) by packaging industries drives adoption of machines equipped with precise motion control components

Strides in e-commerce sector to offer steady revenues

Manufacturers' focus on after-sales services boosts prospects

Adoption of advances position and temperature sensors expands avenues

Motion Control Components Market: Key Participants

The presence of numerous established players in the global motion control components market has increased the scope of competition and rivalry.

The entry of new players has upped the ante for incumbent players in the motion control components market.

Tier-1 and 2 players jointly hold around 25% of the overall market share. Some of these players include WEG Industries, Neles Corporation, Bosch Rexroth USA , ABB, Siemens AG, and Honeywell International.

