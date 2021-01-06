At R2 Recycling, Data Security is of Utmost Importance

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / As the years go on, the world (and technology along with it) is in an incessant state of evolution, and the capabilities of computers & wireless devices become more advanced. Along with these adjustments, the likelihood of data making its way to the outside world increases. The simple fact that we all should take every precaution possible to ensure our own data security cannot be understated, and the best way to accomplish this is by partnering with an industry expert like R2 Recycling (which works with a network of R2-certified recyclers nationwide).

R2 Recycling works with recyclers that follow the R2 standard, which ensures that your equipment is being properly recycled & data will be appropriately deleted and/or destroyed. R2 Recycling prides itself on having developed the expertise that has come with spending over two decades in the industry. They offer everything from on-site data destruction to Certificates of Destruction as proof that they stand behind their work.

Never ones to rest on their laurels, R2 Recycling is taking its commitment to privacy and data security a step further. "We have brought on board a full-time security officer and implemented stricter policies to ensure the security of any data-storing device: nothing that enters the warehouse exits without thorough & complete data destruction.", a representative from R2 Recycling said. This is an integral part of following the R2 standard, and something that R2 Recycling's network of partners nationwide takes very seriously.

"Trust is not something that comes easily when it comes to the handling of sensitive data.", explained R2 Recycling's spokesperson. "We have spent two decades doing everything we could to earn the trust of those we provide services to, and this is something we do not take lightly. We will work even harder to retain that trust, since the importance of keeping your information secure from potential piracy is something we know all too well ourselves.".

The R2 Recycling spokesperson elaborates further that in spite of continuing to stay in operation up to this point in the industry, they will not take shortcuts going forward. "We're going to stay the course while continuing to adapt & evolve. Our primary objective is to improve efficiencies in every aspect of our operation, along with proving our commitment to proper data security by way of expanded surveillance & appropriate steps to guarantee that no USB or hard drive comes in without complete destruction and/or DOD (Department of Defense) standard deletion.".

R2 Recycling and its network of nationwide R2 certified partners serve the entire contiguous United States of America. To find out more about their recycling service options & dependable data management solutions, you can contact them at (866) 509-7267 or online at http://www.r2-recycling.com.

About R2 Recycling

R2 Recycling is a premier computer and electronics recycler that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities. The recycler serves clients nationwide.

Contact:

Michael De Fortuna

https://r2recycling-32951.medium.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC78wD8rBCI1DAs6BDhDSBDw?view_as=subscriber

https://www.linkedin.com/company/r2-recycling

https://business.facebook.com/R2-Recycling-111805887365782

SOURCE: R2 Recycling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623280/At-R2-Recycling-Data-Security-is-of-Utmost-Importance