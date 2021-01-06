Calabrio extends its Twilio partnership, making it effortless to deploy the leading workforce engagement management suite on Twilio Flex

Calabrio, the customer experience intelligence company, today announced that contact centers using Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) Flex and looking to add powerful workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities to their business, now have simplified access to Calabrio ONE through the Twilio Flex Ecosystem.

The cloud-to-cloud integration of Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex, which was announced earlier this year, fills a gap for modern contact centers looking for a customizable, data-driven environment that puts the customer and agent experience at the forefront, whether they're working from home or in the office.

As a part of the Twilio Flex Ecosystem, Calabrio is focused on helping businesses accelerate contact center transformation through a modern cloud WEM suite that enriches customer interactions-whether they happen via voice or other digital channels. The Twilio Flex Ecosystem allows businesses to quickly and easily extend the functionality of their contact center using pre-integrated add-ons from leading customer experience cloud-technology partners. Calabrio has partnered with Twilio to reduce costly integrations and enable fast deployment. Customers can feel secure in their purchase knowing that the solution has been rigorously pre-validated for seamless integration, and that the partnership of Calabrio and Twilio ensures superior end-to-end support.

"Businesses need flexible technology solutions and streamlined purchasing experiences as we navigate through the new reality brought about by COVID-19," said Ross Daniels, vice president of global partners for Calabrio. "Twilio Flex has rapidly become one of Calabrio's top platforms, and we believe that every Twilio Flex opportunity is a Calabrio opportunity. Calabrio ONE's availability via the Twilio Flex Ecosystem makes it easier for companies to add WEM functionality quickly, helping them operate efficiently and at scale."

"Our customers rely on Twilio Flex to handle complex contact center workloads while still using the best-in-class Workforce Engagement Management and CRM solutions that they know and love," said Elliot Goldwater, senior director of global business development at Twilio. "Calabrio ONE and Twilio Flex combined deliver that option and enable our customers to continue empowering a modern workforce in today's constantly changing environment."

Calabrio recently unveiled the new Calabrio ONE for the new era, which will offer joint customers a smarter, more agile approach to customer and agent engagement.

For more information, visit calabrio.com/twilio-flex, Twilio Showcase, or contact your Twilio or Calabrio representative.

About Calabrio

Calabrio is the customer experience intelligence company that empowers organizations to enrich human interactions. The scalability of our cloud platform allows for quick deployment of remote work models and it gives our customers precise control over both operating costs and customer satisfaction levels. Our AI-driven analytics tools make it easy for contact centers to uncover customer sentiment and share compelling insights with other parts of the organization. Customers choose Calabrio because we understand their needs and provide a best-in-class experience, from implementation to ongoing support. Find more at calabrio.com and follow @Calabrio on Twitter.

Calabrio, Calabrio ONE and the Calabrio logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Calabrio, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

