-Combination brings a self-serve, scalable, and always-on digital sensing capability-with robust customer journey analytics-to InMoment's current offerings

-Helps leading brands seamlessly expand their digital 'in-the-moment' signals from any interaction point, including product and in-app, without sending customers into offline survey channels

InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI) solutions, announced it has acquired Wootric, the fast-growth leader of the digital feedback industry, to provide businesses unique solutions to speed their successful transformation to digital.

The pandemic has fueled the need for organizations to shed traditional customer selling and servicing models for new, more innovative and digital-first engagements. This includes the need to empower businesses with self-service digital sensing that is fast to launch and can be deployed anywhere quickly, including native in-app, product applications, and other digital interactions. Business leaders want more feedback from customers, not less, and struggle to understand how new apps and digital touchpoints are impacting customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), and lifetime value.

Wootric technology offers an easy way to start collecting high quality customer and employee feedback at all key touchpoints all the time. This 'always-on' digital sensing helps leaders make faster and smarter decisions about how to improve experiences. The Wootric approach utilizes emerging behavior-science-based micro surveys and do-it-yourself (DIY) functionality that is supplemented with intelligence from the Wootric Eligibility Engine that help novice users launch successful collection programs that comply with governed best practices, and don't overburden or over solicit.

"Wootric has built a really smart approach to the digital experience problem, and as a result they have become a market leader," said Andrew Joiner, InMoment CEO. "InMoment is highly engaged with top global businesses to help them achieve experience improvement from their efforts in a way that improves both the experience provided as well as the business results. The addition of Wootric technology into the XI Platform provides an exciting array of highly modern and scalable digital solutions that will help our clients lead in a new digital-first world."

This acquisition accelerates InMoment's lead in the digital experience (DX) and product experience (PX) markets and fuels growth in new markets and geographies. The company's desire is to challenge aging programs focused on passively monitoring scores instead of actively driving improvement in real-time. Organizations that want to grow their efforts into multi-channel experience improvement programs can utilize InMoment's full array of enterprise CX, EX and market experience (MX) technologies and professional services.

"We created Wootric to disrupt aging feedback approaches by offering more flexibility, scale, and insights," said Deepa Subramanian, Wootric CEO. "Our rapid growth validates that businesses want our digital sensing offerings. Joining with InMoment creates a strong commercial platform that will expose more companies to this approach, and InMoment's disruptor mindset offers a perfect cultural fit for our company."

Wootric is a G2 Crowd leader, a Gartner Notable Vendor, and boasts over 1,200 clients including top-name brands like Zoom, DocuSign, Comcast, HubSpot, and GlassDoor.

Wootric employees will continue in their roles, and the company's two female co-founders, Deepa Subramanian and Jessica Pfeifer, will help accelerate InMoment's digital solutions and digital commercial offerings.

About InMoment

Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value-where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of data, technology, and human expertise. With our hyper-modern technology platform, decades of domain authority, and global teams of experts, we uniquely deliver a focus on Experience Improvement (XI) to help our clients own the moments that matter. Take a moment and learn more at inmoment.com.

About Wootric

Wootric is CX management for maximizing customer lifetime value. Rated #1 for investment payback in the experience management category on G2, our turnkey micro-survey approach enables digital-first organizations to quickly understand customer sentiment at the moments that matter. Our platform leverages machine learning and customer data from Salesforce and other existing systems of record to immediately surface ways to improve ease, satisfaction and loyalty. Wootric is based in San Francisco. Learn more at wootric.com.

