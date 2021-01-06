WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint To Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 11, 2021

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held January 11-15, 2021.

WidePoint's management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 11th at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time (11:45 a.m. Pacific time). The presentation will be webcast live and made available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and analysts throughout the conference.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WidePoint's management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at WYY@gatewayir.com or 949-574-3860.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading provider of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions, including telecom management, mobile management, identity management, and digital billing and analytics. For more information, visit widepoint.com.

About Needham & Company

Needham & Company is a globally recognized investment banking and asset management firm focused solely on growth companies and their investors. Founded in 1985, the firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Menlo Park, CA. For more information, visit https://www.needhamco.com/

