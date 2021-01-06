Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB: BLGO), developer of cutting-edge environmental technologies and a full-service engineering company for an interview. President and CEO of BioLargo, Dennis P. Calvert, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the publication of a recent peer-reviewed paper about BioLargo's AOS water treatment system. "This is a really special asset…It represents a technical breakthrough in efficiency for high level disinfection and for extracting what the industry calls micropollutants," said Calvert, noting "that's an area of increasing concern by regulators," some of which are regulated already.

"This innovation that we have created has gone through a full development cycle. It is a state-of-the-art technical breakthrough in [water treatment] efficiency," said Calvert, before elaborating on the value of the positive confirmations shown in the peer-reviewed paper. "This is a credentialing stamp," he explained, adding that the paper has proven that the AOS is effective, efficient, and safe, and that scalable AOS models are now being manufactured. "In any given moment, about a third of the market could use this innovation in their system," Calvert says.

"We've got our first customer. It's a project [for the AOS] worth about half a million dollars in total," shared Calvert. "The future is really bright for the asset. Now we're in the process of interviewing distributors, [developing] our first customers, and we think the future of our water innovation is really pretty exciting."

Jolly commented on BioLargo's record revenues and asked about the potential of the first three quarters of 2021. Calvert started by describing the growth its air quality control division, ONM Environmental, is experiencing. "We're finding ourselves with showcase accounts that are becoming increasingly large. It's a testimony to the science, it's a testimony to the innovation of creating this [odor and VOC control product] delivery model," said Calvert, adding that the Company has built up a backlog of work in their other divisions.

"We're having organic real-time growth," shared Calvert. "We've also got our PFAS solution coming to market in 2021 for commercial trials," shared Calvert, noting the huge size and value of PFAS water treatment markets.

Calvert shared that BioLargo is on track to hit a new record for annual revenue for 2020. "The rate of growth is a record," added Calvert. "The engineers are entering into the quarter with $1.6 million in backlog," said Calvert, and "the ONM operation has approximately a quarter of a million in backlog," he continued.

"How far away are we from positive cash flow, and how are we going to maintain operations until we get to that point?" asked Jolly. Calvert explained, "We want to raise the capital only necessary to get through that gap and then expand with a proven track record for growth capital to really accelerate the growth and start driving profits and revenues for our shareholders," explained Calvert, before elaborating on the Company's robust portfolio. "What we're focused on as a company is just getting it done."

"First thing's first, let's get ourselves to break even, chart the course, and really start generating the kind of cash and profits that our shareholders want, need, and deserve, and we think that's much closer in hand than you might think," closed Calvert.

To hear the entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7765702-biolargo-discusses-2021-goals-for-growth-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) developed the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price; the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71471