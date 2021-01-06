The result was confirmed by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH).Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved 24.9% conversion efficiency for a large-area, n-type, TOPCon, monocrystalline-silicon cell. The result, which was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH), in Germany, improves on the company's previous record of 24.79%, achieved in July. "The record-breaking monocrystalline silicon solar cell was fabricated on a high quality, low defect CZ mono-Si substrate," the company said in a statement. "Advanced diffusion with highly activated dopant, high-quality ...

