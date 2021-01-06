Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) (the "Company" or "Usewalter") is pleased to launch the new year by virtually opening trading on TMX Group's markets today, January 6th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Usewalter's Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Mazoff, was joined by his team to celebrate the Company's 2020 business pivot and rebrand to Usewalter.

"I'm proud to be opening the TMX Group markets in recognition of our recent business pivot and rebrand to Usewalter, which has led to meaningful growth and the continued expansion of our service offering across Canada," said Peter Mazoff, President and CEO. "Building on the momentum achieved over the past few months, we intend to continue building our client portfolio through 2021, further enhancing our capabilities and raising awareness about the opportunity Usewalter presents for investors."

Business Pivot and Rebrand

With the purchase of Walter Innovations Inc. ("Walter") in July 2020 the Company quickly established a presence in the fast-growing multi-residential real estate sector, complementing a legacy focus of servicing high population density areas. In November 2020, the Company began operating under the name 'Usewalter' and intends to put forth a motion to change its legal name (GOLO Mobile Inc.) at the next annual meeting of shareholders, anticipated in mid-2021.

In the latter half of 2020, Usewalter added well-known Montreal-area landmarks and projects including Habitat 67, Sentinel Gestion Immobilière, La Tour des Canadiens Phase 2, Le Solano Phase 4 and Le Laurent Clark Phase 2, and has significantly expanded the Company's presence across Canada. Since October, Usewalter has secured three meaningful partnerships with the following entities that significantly increase its exposure to new doors:

Magex Technologies ("Magex") designs customized software for the North American real estate market and offers exposure to approximately 100,000 doors, primarily in Quebec.

Condo Manager is a leader in integrated accounting, management and communication software for multi-residential buildings, providing exposure to approximately 225,000 units in Ontario and Western Canada.

Location Locketgo Inc. ("Locketgo") provides turnkey micro storage solutions for multi-residential buildings, and residents in buildings that have Locketgo smart lockers are able to reserve lockers through the usewalter app.

In addition to these operational developments, the Company has successfully reduced its monthly burn rate by approximately 80% while adding seven developers plus a sales representative in Western Canada to better access this expanding market and position for the next phase of growth.

About Usewalter

Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments, delivered through its usewalter app. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, Internet of Things management and commerce and delivery within multi-residential and commercial properties. Usewalter is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage to access new markets, secure additional partners and further build revenue momentum. Usewalter has no debt and significant insider ownership with affiliates of Blackstone Group L.P. and the funds comprising CVC Capital Partners VI. Learn more at www.usewalter.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71412