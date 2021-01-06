Nafsika's Garden to Expand Throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates

After launching in Spain, the Netherlands, and Malta in December, Nafsika's Garden is set to continue its expansion into Europe and the United Arab Emirates in 2021

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / The Nafsika's Garden team is proud to announce that their vegan cheese line is continuing its expansion throughout Europe and the United Arab Emirates in 2021. The company also recently launched in Spain, the Netherlands, and Malta in December and is set to launch in Italy and France in January 2021.

Produced on the Island of Crete in Greece, Nafsika's Garden cheese is a healthier alternative to dairy. Nafsika's Garden products are available at major mainstream markets, as well as independent retailers and health food stores.

Nafsika Antypas, the founder of the cheese line, is excited to bring Nafsika's Garden products to the Europe and United Arab Emirates markets in the new year.

"As distributors of plant-based brands we've seen a rise in the demand of plant protein products in recent years and we work every day to be up to date in our market with the highest quality and excellence. We are very excited to be the first distributor to be launching the popular brand, Nafsika's Garden in Europe. A real game changer in dairy free alternatives," says Raúl D Martín, CEO of Sun-Rose Invest SL.

Nafsika's Garden also recently updated their product catalogue. They are excited to continuously offer new products and help others transform their lifestyles and enjoy the taste of cheese they love while becoming healthier in the process.

The company does not target vegans exclusively and is looking to disrupt the industry by making veganism mainstream.

Nafsika Antypas also offers "The Plant-Based Switch," a six-week online course for those who are looking to make a smooth transition to a plant-based, vegan lifestyle. The course is currently available through Nafsika's website and will be available in book form in January 2021.

The company is looking forward to its expansion into Italy and France this month.

For more information and to find out where to find Nafsika's Garden products by you, visit: nafsikasgarden.com.

About Nafsika's Garden

Nafsika's Garden, founded by Nafsika Antypas, is a vegan food line aiming to take veganism mainstream. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the company's products are available in Canada, the U.S., Spain, the Netherlands, Malta, France, Italy, and the United Arab Emirates. Now in 2021, the company is set to continue its expansion to more continents. Nafsika's Garden products are free from all major allergens, including dairy, nuts, soy, peas, and gluten. They also contain no cholesterol or palm oil and are preservative and GMO free.

For more information, visit: nafsikasgarden.com.

