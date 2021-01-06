Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 6, 2021) - Leveljump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new sales and marketing director as well as the formation of an Advisory Board that will provide guidance to the Company on matters related to planning and executing the Company's M&A strategy.

As part of the Company's plans to expand its teleradiology services and to build a national brand as a leading supplier of remote emergency room radiology solutions, Leveljump's operating subsidiary Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") has appointed a Director of Sales and Marketing. The role of the new sales and marketing director will be to focus on growing the client base of CTS and securing new multi-year contracts for CTS. The Director of Sales and Marketing will also oversee all efforts to grow emergency room support and to provide services to private diagnostic imaging centers.

The Advisory Board will assist the Company in identifying new potential M&A targets as well as assist with the due diligence process, deal negotiations and structuring, and concurrent financing.

Members of the newly established Advisory Board include:

Mr. Lowell Kamin, a veteran financial services executive with over 25 years of capital markets experience who has held leadership roles in prominent North American investment banks. Having worked in the institutional equity sales division at Scotia Capital Inc. and the Bank of America Merrill Lynch, now known as BofA Securities, Inc., Lowell has completed various equity and debt financings for a broad range of public and private Canadian & U.S. companies. Prior to that, Lowell was an Investment Advisor at Scotia McLeod.; and

Mr. Gary Prihar, CPA, CA, an accomplished consultant who will bring comprehensive and key industry knowledge to spearhead advanced training in outreach, telemedicine, and expansive growth strategies for Leveljump. Being a holder of the CPA and CA designation, Mr. Prihar's experience will empower the management team with an intimate understanding of the dynamics that create a platform for highly successful interactions between provider and recipient.

"The formation of the Advisory Board is pivotal to the growth strategy of the Company and we are pleased to add a team of talented individuals to our advisory board," said Mitchell Geisler, Chief Executive Officer of Leveljump Healthcare. "In addition, we are also pleased to welcome a new sales and marketing director who will play an integral part in our marketing campaign to rapidly expand the sales growth of CTS."

About Leveljump Healthcare

Leveljump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) is building a national medical diagnostic imaging company and brand, primarily by providing teleradiology (remote radiology) services to its client hospitals and imaging centers. Additionally, JUMP plans to expand through the acquisition of independent healthcare facilities focused on diagnostic imaging as well as acquiring new disruptive imaging technologies.

