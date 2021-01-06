Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Amstutz, Ph.D., will present at or attend several upcoming virtual healthcare investor events in January, 2021.

Conference Presentation Details:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference Date/Time: Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CET)

Event: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference Date/Time: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. CET (7:00 a.m. ET)

Event: JP Morgan 39 th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

JP Morgan 39 Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Date/Time: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. CET)

Conference Participation Details:

Event: The Octavian Seminar 2021

The Octavian Seminar 2021 Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

All webcasted presentations will be made available on the Molecular Partners website.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

