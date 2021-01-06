Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, on December 31, 2020, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
195,000 Transgene Shares
- 277,892.83
For information, on June 30, 2020, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:
218,361 Transgene Shares
- 217,756.50
Contacts:
Transgene
Jean-Philippe Del/Lucie Larguier
+33?(0)3?88?27?91 04
investorrelations@transgene.fr
