Under the liquidity contract between Transgene (Paris:TNG) and Natixis Oddo BHF SCA, on December 31, 2020, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

195,000 Transgene Shares

- 277,892.83

For information, on June 30, 2020, the resources provided for market making activities consisted of:

218,361 Transgene Shares

- 217,756.50

