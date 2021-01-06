Further enhancing its African presence, Andersen Global enters Congo by way of a Collaboration Agreement with tax and legal firm Africa Tax Legal Services (ATLS).

The firm, based in Pointe-Noire, has an international reputation as one of the leading firms in Congo. Led by Office Managing Partner Eric Tasi Ndjodo, the team of 10 professionals offers a broad range of solutions in tax, business law, company law, labor law and human resources, providing services to companies in industries such as IT, energy, and oil and gas.

"Our firm remains committed to ensuring the highest level of client solutions by consistently expanding our knowledge and resources," Eric said. "As the needs of our clients continue to grow, the non-exclusive collaboration with our new colleagues at Andersen Global supplements our capability to provide integrated and seamless services to clients all over the world."

"Eric and his team set the standard for client service in their market," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Their like-mindedness and strong reputation of delivering best-in-class solutions made them the perfect addition to our organization as we continue to strengthen our platform in the region."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 227 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

