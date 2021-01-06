DJ RUBIS: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares on 12/31/2020

RUBIS RUBIS: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares on 12/31/2020 06-Jan-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Paris, January 6, 2021 - 5:35 pm DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES MAKING UP THE COMPANY'S CAPITAL AS PROVIDED FOR IN ARTICLES L.233-8 II OF THE FRENCH COMMERCIAL CODE AND 223-16 OF THE GENERAL REGULATIONS OF THE FRENCH FINANCIAL MARKETS AUTHORITY This presentation of the share buyback program is set in accordance with the provisions of articles 241-1 and The Company informs its shareholders that its capital amounts to €129,538,346.25 as of December 31, 2020. It is divided into: · 103,625,489 ordinary shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and 103,625,489 voting rights; · 5,188 preferred shares with a nominal value of €1.25 and no voting rights. Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and of the number of shares on 12/31/2020 [1] Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 51 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital EQS News ID: 1158867 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1158867 06-Jan-2021 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45ea146a71285af71709f9531150bfb6&application_id=1158867&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

