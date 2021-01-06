All hybrid, high-performance and low-cost for a broad range of applications

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, today launched new 8- and 18-slot Gen 3 PXIe chassis designed for high-performance, benchtop or rack-mount applications. Both chassis feature an intelligent chassis management system that monitors the power supply voltage, internal temperature and cooling fan speed.

Pickering's 42-924 8-slot chassis provides seven hybrid-compatible slots for application flexibility. The 42-925 18-slot chassis provides one PXIe system slot, one PXIe timing slot and 16 hybrid-compatible slots for similar versatility. Any 3U PXI, PXIe, or Compact PCI-compliant module will work in any module slot.

The 4U high chassis also benefit from high-capacity system power supplies rated at 400W (8-slot) and 1200W (18-slot). Efficient fans and a direct convection design ensure maximum PXI module cooling, enabling the chassis to operate over an extended ambient temperature range of 0°C to +50°C. Front-to-back cooling requires no space to be left between rack-mounted devices, enabling greater instrument density. The current condition of the chassis can be monitored remotely via a port on the rear panel.

Comments Product Manager, Lee Huckle "Customers need maximum flexibility to use both PXI and PXIe modules, and these hybrid chassis support the latest generation (Gen 3) PXIe modules from all manufacturers, as well as Pickering products. Price and performance are key considerations, and I believe the new chassis offer real value for money along with a three-year warranty, the best in the business."

Pickering's new chassis also include other useful features such as low operating noise, external clocking capability and rack mount handles as standard.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the largest range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

