The industrial valves and actuators market is poised to grow by USD 22.35 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.
The report on the industrial valves and actuators market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the water and wastewater treatment industry.
The industrial valves and actuators market analysis include product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing investments in modernizing industrial facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial valves and actuators market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The industrial valves and actuators market covers the following areas:
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market Sizing
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market Forecast
Industrial Valves And Actuators Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ABB Ltd.
- Danfoss AS
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Flowserve Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Georg Fischer Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Rotork Plc
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- The Weir Group Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Industrial quarter-turn valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Multi-turn valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial control valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Industrial actuators Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- C and OG Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- W and W Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Power Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- M and M Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
