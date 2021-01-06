Yukselir Group: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / For the recent 10 years, Spain has been attracting 15 billion USD investment on average per year in the tourism sector. The country that has been the favorite of tourism investors from all over the world has now taken the attention of a Turkish investor. Yukselir Group, which is known by its tourism investments in Central Europe in recent years, initiates a giant investment in the capital city of Spain, Madrid. Yukselir Group wants to start its investment with a huge step in Madrid, where the competition in the tourism industry is extremely high. The amount of the investment of Yukselir Group is expected to reach 1,5 billion Euros.

Since 2015, Spain has been chosen by World Economic Forum as the most competitive country of tourism among 140 countries, and the tourism income of Spain has reached 70 billion USD before the Covid19 epidemic. Some components of this competitive tourism structure of Spain were considered as the factors of priority by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Yukselir Group, Mr. Yavuz Yukselir, while he was making the decision of investment.

Mr. Yukselir states that: " While we were making a research for foreign tourism investment opportunities, the most important aspects for us were service infrastructure of tourism sector, cultural wealth and the intensity of business tourism. Spain ranks as 3rd in terms of all these aspects, and it is almost a leader in terms of the number of tourists that visited the country. We decided to make our investment in the capital of Spain, Madrid, thanks to these features of the city."

In 2020, Spain announced 4,25 billion Euros plan to aid the tourism industry to recover from the economic influences of the Coronavirus pandemic. This aid package, that was announced during an era when the international flights were restricted, partially managed to help the tourism industry. However, by the end of the year, the increased number of Covid19 related deaths and infected people, the introduction of stricter preventive measures lead the cash flow problem in tourism industry. During 2020, even some of the eminent touristic facilities in Spain were handed over to new owners.

Mr. Yavuz Yukselir emphasized that it has been a characteristic of Yukselir Group to make investment decision under such hard circumstances, and he states, "We believe that the risks and opportunities co-exist in the industries that we do business. We aim at providing the maximum benefit out of the opportunities with the help of our experienced team and diligence. We always prefer to be in the position of 'game-changer' who re-create the rules of the game. In the era of epidemic, all industries are in the process of a transformation, and we have many projects to contribute to the redesign of the tourism industry as well. For us, it is very significant to realize this project in Spain where the heart of tourism beats and in Madrid, which is one of most beautiful cities of the country."

For high amount of investments, the partnerships between local and international organizations are extremely important indicators of the success of the projects. The meetings of Yukselir Group with Mr. José Luis Martínez-Almeida, the mayor of Madrid, had a significant role for the decision of the 1,5 billion Euros tourism investment, which will include a hotel with 850 rooms. Mr. Yukselir expresses that "the excitement of the mayor of Madrid about our project and our eagerness about the investment-led this valuable project to be realized. The mayor of Madrid, Mr. José Luis Martínez-Almeida, stated that he is very excited about this project as it will both contribute to the economy and tourism industry plus the labor market of Spain. He also added that he is honored to see Yukselir Group as an investor in Spain as Yukselir Group is one of the biggest investors of Turkey, which is a country that already proved itself in tourism industry. Nevertheless, we had fruitful meetings with the General Secretary of the United Nation World Tourism Organization, Mr. Zurab Pololikashvili; we talked about how our project can lead the tourism industry under transformation due to recent pandemic, and Mr. Pololikashvili stated that the project will be an exemplary one for the world tourism."

Yukselir Group, which was founded in 2005, operate in 9 different sectors, especially in the field of energy. Aviation, construction, information technologies, and tourism are other major industries in which Yukselir Group invests. With the projects of hotels realized in Central Europe last year, tourism industry has become prominent among others. Yukselir Group, who likes seizing the opportunities, boosts its interest in tourism investments in this era during which the tourism industry has been severely damaged due to the pandemic

