Aegis Capital Corp. announces the hiring of a new Director of Healthcare Research

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp., - Aegis Capital Corp. (www.aegiscapcorp.com) a full-service wealth management, financial services and investment banking firm is pleased to announce Chrishan Anketell has joined the firm as a Director of Healthcare Research

Chrishan Anketell has extensive experience in sell-side equity and fixed income fundamental analysis covering a wide variety of sectors including Medical Devices, Healthcare Services, Biotech, Cleantech and Technology. Mr. Anketell started his career as a Market Research Associate at FTN Midwest Research and has since worked on several highly ranked equity research teams by Institutional Investor and Starmine. Prior to joining Aegis, Chrishan has worked in the equity research capacity at Dahlman Rose & Company, MKM Partners LLC, Northcoast Research Partners and Roth Capital Partners. Throughout his career, Mr. Anketell has been very successful in building solid relationships with industry specialists through intensive channel checks and weekly conference calls. Chrishan was also responsible for interacting with buy-side clients, interfacing with corporate management teams, organizing and attending non-deal roadshows and conferences, tracking industry data, maintaining company specific financial models and authoring a high-quality research product.

Robert Eide Aegis' CEO commented: "With the addition of Chrishan as a Director of Healthcare Research Aegis continues to expand the scope of our research department. Chrishan's knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping our clients, issuers and advisors."

Michael Pata Aegis' Head of Business Development commented: "Chrishan is a valuable addition to Aegis Capital's continued effort to expand our research department and we are pleased he has joined our firm. Chrishan's experience, credentials and vast understanding of the healthcare sector will be a complement to our research team."

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation "Aegis" has been in business for over 35 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Correspondent Services whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC

Any questions contact:

Michael Pata, Head of Business Development

Telephone: 1-212-813-1010

mpata@aegiscap.com

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623323/Aegis-Capital-Corp-announces-the-hiring-of-a-new-Director-of-Healthcare-Research