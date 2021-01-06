Chambless Johnston Launches Official Website

JOHNSON CITY, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Chambless Johnston is excited to announce the launch of his new personal and professional website. The new website details his experience as a doctor and entrepreneur and highlights various publications he has been featured in as well as blogs he has written on a variety of topics.

With 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician, Dr. Chambless Johnston is the CEO and founder of East Tennessee Recovery, a leader in the outpatient addiction industry.

The new website details Chambless Johnston's education and what led him to found East Tennessee Recovery. While working as a hospitalist for local hospitals, he saw a need for addiction treatment to provide outpatient therapy and continued treatment for patients. His idea came to fruition in 2012.

He has also been featured in interviews with publications including Ideamensch, Thrive Global, and The Loafer.

In the interviews, he shared various insights, including the importance of family values, how to be a successful leader, and his thoughts on the addiction industry.

Chambless Johnston also has a personal blog and has written posts on a variety of topics including medication-assisted treatment and why it works well when paired with cognitive behavioral therapy and how medication can help with substance abuse disorders.

To learn more, visit https://chamblessjohnston.com/.

About Chambless Johnston

Dr. Chambless Johnston has 15 years of experience as an internal medicine physician and is the founder and CEO of East Tennessee Recovery. He obtained his undergraduate degree from East Tennessee State University and obtained his medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten. He then completed his rotations in New York and Los Angeles. He completed his internal medicine residency at East Tennessee State University and its affiliated hospitals. Dr. Johnston worked as the medical director of the Clinch Valley hospitalist program and as a hospitalist in local hospitals before opening his first OBOT in 2012. As a leader in the outpatient addiction industry, East Tennessee Recovery is now one of the largest OBOT's in the state of Tennessee.

