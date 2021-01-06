Cision Communications Cloud Wins 2021 Best Feature Set and Best Customer Support Awards From TrustRadius

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision is happy to announce that it has been recognized by TrustRadius for providing outstanding functionality and service in Public Relations software. Its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud won 2021 Best Feature Set and Best Customer Support in a competitive awards program that is based completely on client reviews.

Read a review of Cision Communications Cloud.

"TrustRadius awards speak volumes because they reflect the voice of our customers," said Maggie Lower, CMO of Cision. "We developed the Cision Communications Cloud to help PR and marketing pros navigate a fast-changing media landscape, tie earned media back to business results and change conversations with their senior executives. We are delighted to see the positive impact our platform is having on our customers every day."

Cision Communications Cloud enables communicators to connect to a network of more than 1.1 billion media and influencers, easily target and engage them with outreach campaigns, monitor coverage and measure real business outcomes. Learn more here.

"Buyers have many options when it comes to selecting a public relations solution," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Reviewers on TrustRadius value Cision's robust features like news search, press release distribution and influencer research as well as Cision's quick and knowledgeable support services."

To win in these categories, each nominated organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year that featured specific mention of their product's feature set and 10 reviews with specific mention of their customer support. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of what percentage of positive responses they earned this year. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.

About Cision

As a global leader in PR and marketing communications technology and intelligence, Cision helps organizations share news, amplify brands, and influence target audiences to drive business results. Newswire distribution, a network of over 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring and analytics, and social media management headline a one-stop solution suite. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including its next-gen Cision Communications Cloud, visit www.cision.com and follow @Cision on Twitter.

