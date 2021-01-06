Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021
PR Newswire
06.01.2021 | 20:10
BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited Announces Completion of Corporate Name Change to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BancTrust Securities (Europe) Limited ("BancTrust" or "the Company"), the London-based Emerging Markets boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce the completion of the change of its corporate name to BancTrust Investment Bank Limited effective as of December 23, 2020.

https://www.banctrust.com

The name change better reflects the Company's full scope offering of investment banking products and services to its global clients and counterparties. The Company wishes to underscore the provision of effective liquidity in the more challenging areas of Emerging Credit Markets and emphasize its Capital Markets advisory work with EM corporations and quasi-sovereign issuers.

Carlos R. Fuenmayor, Chief Executive commented, "I'm pleased to say that this change will strengthen our global branding and widen the scope of business and core activities we engage in, with the purpose of better serving our global clientele."

About BancTrust Investment Bank

BancTrust Investment Bank Limited is a London-based boutique investment bank, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, and specialised in high-beta credit markets in Emerging Markets. The firm offers capital markets advisory, institutional sales & trading and investment research products and services to corporate clients and institutional investors.

For more information, please visit our web site at: https://banctrust.co.uk and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/banctrustuk.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1309084/LOGOS_02_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
