Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 651 internationalen Medien
Perfekt³: Perfekter Chart, perfektes Umsatz-/ Gewinnszenario, perfekter Einstiegszeitpunkt?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY3Z ISIN: CA80517N2068 Ticker-Symbol: S0J 
Frankfurt
06.01.21
16:39 Uhr
0,029 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.01.2021 | 21:56
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saville Resources Inc.: Saville Announces Correction to Issuance of Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated December 17, 2020, December 23, 2020, it wishes to correct the number of flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") issued from 8,250,000 to 8,700,000 FT Shares of the Company issued pursuant to closing of its private placement on December 23, 2020.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready, Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas where previous drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 0.82% Nb2O5 over 21.9 m (EC10-033), respectively.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
SAVILLE RESOURCES INC.

"Mike Hodge"
Mike Hodge
President
Tel: 604.681.1568

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Saville Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/623344/Saville-Announces-Correction-to-Issuance-of-Flow-Through-Shares

SAVILLE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.