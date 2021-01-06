SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Announces Winning Three New TrustRadius Awards

First Place for Best Usability, Best Feature Set and Best Customer Support

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform, announced today that it has been named first place for Best Usability, Best Feature Set Award and Best Customer Support on TrustRadius, a B2B software technology review platform.

"SharpSpring has earned three Best Of awards for customer support, its feature set, and overall usability in the Marketing Automation software category on TrustRadius," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "These awards are based directly on feedback from SharpSpring's customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius love the platform's email marketing, built-in CRM, and workflow automation capabilities."

This marks the fourth year in a row that SharpSpring has been honored as a top choice for customers through TrustRadius. Known to be an unbiased outlet, these Top Rated awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or by the vendor's company size, popularity, or status as a TrustRadius customer - awards are based solely on user feedback.

"SharpSpring's goal has always been to maximize our customers' ability to grow their businesses and engage their audiences," said SharpSpring Founder & CEO Rick Carlson. "Product usability, features that work as expected, and excellent customer service all go hand-in-hand in helping us reach that goal. These awards are confirmation of the hard work of our team."

For each award category won, SharpSpring had to receive at least 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year featuring specific mentions of each category - the product's feature set, customer support and usability. SharpSpring also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of what percentage of positive responses they earned this year. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

Here's just one example of a customer review of SharpSpring found on TrustRadius:

Usability: 10

"It is designed to be as user friendly as possible, but it also has a full database of help and support, as well as a live chat."

Support Rating: 10

"It's been simply amazing; the team has been on the other end of the phone whenever we needed them and they have a live chat option for any questions we may have had at the time that we found incredibly helpful."

- Chris Dillon, Founder, Two Thirds Different

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

