John Kissick Featured in Odd Culture

In a recently published article, John Kissick explained how to accept criticism and use it as an opportunity to grow as an artist

A native of Ontario in Canada, John Kissick is an abstract painter, widely published author, and art professor at Guelph's School of Fine Art and Music. He has nearly 30 years of experience in academia.

In the article, John Kissick acknowledged that criticism is one of the hardest parts of any job, especially so for artists. But, criticism is also an innate part of being an artist and therefore learning to accept it is vital.

Mr. Kissick explained that the first step to accepting criticism is to be open to any feedback. By actively listening to feedback and keeping it in mind, artists can use feedback as a tool to improve on their work. Artists should also give themselves time to digest and respond to feedback appropriately. At the onset, feelings of anger and resentment may arise, but taking some time to reflect and respond will allow artists to gain some perspective.

Other steps to accepting criticism include thanking your critic, not taking every bit of negative feedback personally, and ignoring internet "trolls."

John Kissick noted that while it may seem like everyone is a critic in this day and age, artists should ignore the noise from strangers on the internet and listen to and consider only those critiques that come from peers and individuals who have some relationship to their artistic development.

About John Kissick

As a contemporary artist, John Kissick is internationally renowned for his abstract works, which often draw from both historical references and today's pop culture. His paintings have been featured in many solo and group exhibitions across Canada and have appeared in galleries such as Berlin's Peter Wide Gallery, Ontario's Michael Gibson Gallery, and Toronto's Katzman Contemporary and Leo Kamen Gallery. Kissick also has nearly three decades of experience in academia and has held roles at institutions such as Penn State University's School of Visual Arts, the Ontario College of Art & Design, and the University of Guelph's School of Fine Art and Music. He has also acted as visiting lecturer for the University of California at Berkeley and the University of Ulster at Belfast in Northern Ireland. He is currently an art professor at Guelph's School of Fine Art and Music.

