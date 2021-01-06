MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, announced today the appointment of Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2021. Mr. Lee succeeds Jens Holstein, who stepped down in December 2020, and will lead all corporate finance functions as a member of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG. He will be based in Planegg, Germany.



"I am delighted to welcome Sung to MorphoSys while the company executes on its first commercial launch and is establishing itself as an emerging leader in hematology-oncology and autoimmune diseases," said Marc Cluzel, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of the MorphoSys Supervisory Board. "Sung will bring a wealth of experience to the Management Board based on his excellent track record in scaling organizations and leading finance and investor relations functions in the U.S. and Europe."

Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys, added: "Throughout his career, Sung has demonstrated tremendous talent in driving financial performance and serving as a strategic thought partner. We are convinced that Sung's transformative mindset will be instrumental in executing our ambitious growth strategy and the accelerated development of our pipeline for the benefit of patients."

"I am thrilled to join MorphoSys and become part of a team that has proven its ability to make a real difference for people suffering from cancer," said Sung Lee. "MorphoSys is a prime example of an R&D-focused company that has successfully evolved into a commercial-stage company, and I am very excited to help shape its future growth."

Sung Lee has more than 20 years of finance leadership experience in biopharmaceutical and technology businesses. Mr. Lee joins MorphoSys from Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that role, Mr. Lee spent nearly 14 years at Gilead Sciences where he most recently led the global Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions.

Mr. Lee started his career in the tax advisory business at PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP. He received a Master of Business Taxation from the University of Southern California and a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, Irvine.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, of which 27 are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya®, developed by Janssen Research & Development, LLC and marketed by Janssen Biotech, Inc., for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. In July 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of the company's proprietary product Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) in combination with lenalidomide in patients with a certain type of lymphoma.

Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.

Monjuvi® and HuCAL® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG.

Tremfya® is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

