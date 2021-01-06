The global catalyst fertilizers market size is expected to grow by USD 276.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for low GHG emitting fertilizers is one of the major factors propelling market growth.

Rising environmental concerns and government initiatives by several countries has resulted in the increasing demand for catalysts for fertilizers. Metals such as rhodium, iron, cobalt, and palladium are used as catalysts in fertilizers to enhance their performance and minimize carbon footprint. The demand for catalyst fertilizers has increased significantly in Europe due to the implementation of best available techniques (BAT) in the agriculture industry for regulating nitrous oxide emissions. The use of catalysts in fertilizer production has also increased in India and China. Hence, the rising environmental concerns and the development of low-emission fertilizers are expected to fuel the growth of the catalyst fertilizers market during the forecast period.

Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market: Fertilizer Application

Nitrogenous fertilizers such as urea and ammonium nitrate are inexpensive, non-acidifying, easy to store and promote the growth of crops and plants. The increasing demand for urea and ammonia in APAC is expected to fuel the growth of the catalyst fertilizers market in this segment. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the phosphatic segment.

Global Catalyst Fertilizers Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest market for catalyst fertilizers in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a large population, increasing demand for food products, a growing need for sustainable agriculture practices, and developments in the fertilizer industry are contributing to the catalyst fertilizers market growth in this region. Over 59% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for catalyst fertilizers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.

Companies Covered

Agricen

Cabot Corp.

Clariant International Ltd.

Haldor Topsoe AS

Johnson Matthey Plc

LKAB Minerals AB

N.E. CHEMCAT Corp.

Quality Magnetite

The Dow Chemical Co.

and Xieta International SL.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

